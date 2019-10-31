Rugby

Rugby World Cup final: England show their hand

31 October 2019 - 10:59 By Liam Del Carme
Cheslin Kolbe is back in the starting 15.
Cheslin Kolbe is back in the starting 15.
Image: @Springbok/Twitter

THE SHOWDOWN: what to expect from the 2019 RWC finalEngland too have stuck to their guns and have named an unchanged squad for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against South Africa in Yokohama.

Coach Eddie Jones has resisted the temptation to tinker with a proven team and has given the thumbs up to the midfield axis of George Ford‚ Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi.

England played Ford from the bench for their quarterfinal match against Australia‚ limiting the time he would potentially spend in the path of barrel chested Wallaby inside centre Samu Kerevi.

THE SHOWDOWN: what to expect from the 2019 RWC final

It was thought Jones might do the same as Damian de Allende will most likely charge down Ford’s channel.

Ford‚ however‚ is a main stay in the England team and much of the traffic revolves around him. He dictates much of their play leaving Farrell to perform more destructive acts.

England however will take some risk into the final with scrumhalf Ben Youngs and tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler carrying niggles.

In the case of Youngs it could become problematic‚ especially after reserve scrumhalf Willi Heinz was ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

He was replaced in the squad by Ben Spencer who only arrived in Japan on Monday. Spencer is on the bench on Saturday.

Coach Jones‚ however‚ is confident England is fighting fit for the big match.

“One of the great things about this squad‚ and it’s a great credit to the players own hard work‚ physically they are fit‚ they work hard on rehabbing their injuries – we now have 32 players in the squad and only one unavailable‚" he said.

“If you look at our record over the last five or six games we’ve had close to 90 per cent of the squad available‚ so the players have worked hard.

“We’ve got great medical staff‚ we’ve got great strength and conditioning staff‚ so the players are in great nick. Kyle Sinckler is going to be absolutely buzzing at the weekend‚ he’ll be out there ready to go.”

Outside the fitness of his players Jones was upbeat about the England’s long journey to the final.

“We’ve had four years to prepare for this game. We’ve got good tactical clarity about how we want to play‚ we're fit‚ we're enjoying the tournament - the only sadness is that the tournament is going to end.

“We know South Africa aren’t going to give us the game‚ they are going to come hard. We’ve got meet their physicality but we are looking forward to that and being able to impose our game on them.

“We can definitely play better‚ there's no doubt about it. The players know that‚" he said.

"I have been so impressed by the preparation of players throughout the tournament and particularly this week‚ there’s a steeliness about them but also a nice relaxed feeling because they know they've done the work so they can get on with the job.

“It’s all to happen on Saturday‚ isn't it? That's the great thing. We are like any team‚ we are a bit anxious‚ a bit nervous but also very excited about the prospect of playing even better.”

England team to play South Africa:

Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson‚ Manu Tuilagi‚ Owen Farrell‚ Jonny May; George Ford‚ Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola‚ Sam Underhill‚ Tom Curry; Courtney Lawes‚ Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler‚ Jamie George‚ Mako Vunipola.

Substitutes:

Luke Cowan-Dickie‚ Joe Marler‚ Dan Cole‚ George Kruis‚ Mark Wilson; Ben Spencer‚ Henry Slade‚ Jonathan Joseph.

READ MORE:

Why, in SA, can’t we enjoy rugby without getting into a scrum?

What is it about rugby that drives South Africans crazy?
Ideas
7 hours ago

It's happening! SA to host the Rugby World Cup Sevens

The news just got rosier for SA Rugby.
Sport
2 days ago

Pretoria to stage the Middle East and Africa Rugby League championships

Pretoria will stage the Middle East and Africa Rugby League championships in Pretoria in October next year‚ the body in charge of the sport in SA ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  2. Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach' Soccer
  3. Safa’s review committee rules that Nurković's opening goal was not offside Soccer
  4. Mosimane takes aim at the Soweto derby: 'I don’t know if Pirates fans will ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told to explain his relentless attack against ... Soccer

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech

Related articles

  1. WATCH | The men behind the isiXhosa Rugby World Cup commentary Rugby
  2. Ready, Eddie, go: Mind games begin ahead of Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  3. Springbok Herschel Jantjies nominated for World Rugby award Rugby
  4. Referee Jérome Garcès to officiate Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks ... Rugby
  5. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  6. Etzebeth drama being used to 'boost' Buang Jones's shot at deputy public ... South Africa
  7. England turns to Japanese powers of onsens to speed up recovery for final after ... Rugby
  8. Kolisi's father Fezakele takes first trip abroad to watch Bok captain in the ... Rugby
  9. Twitter tackles Totalsports' decision to remove Eben Etzebeth posters Rugby
  10. The final countdown! Bok coach Erasmus names the men to face England in epic ... Rugby
X