Rugby

'You have already won! God bless you': The Arch sends wishes to Boks ahead of final

31 October 2019 - 16:21 By TIMESLIVE
Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, wish the Springboks well ahead of the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, wish the Springboks well ahead of the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

You have already won.

This is the message from Archbishop Desmond Tutu ahead of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup final against England on Saturday.

Tutu singled out captain Siya Kolisi, coach Rassie Erasmus and winger Cheslin Kolbe in his short message of support.

“Captain of the nation, Siya Kolisi, ou Rassie, Chessie, en al die manne: Siyabulela! Ngiyabonga! Thank you!

“Your dignity, diversity and courage are infectious. You have restored South African rugby’s pride, and made us all feel good about ourselves,” he said.

Tutu added that the World Cup final was a highly pressured environment, but he wanted the team to “feel weightless” when they took to the field in Yokohama on Saturday - “because you are being carried by the love, respect and prayers of 56-million of us at home”.

“You have already won! God bless you. Love, Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” he signed off.

MORE

Kolisi's father Fezakele takes first trip abroad to watch Bok captain in the World Cup final

Siya Kolisi will have extra motivation when he leads South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama on Saturday after his wife ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ready, Eddie, go: Mind games begin ahead of Rugby World Cup final

You’d be forgiven for thinking England would be prone to suffering analysis paralysis ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against SA.
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks and coach Erasmus receive World Rugby award nominations

It has been a decade since the Springboks have been nominated for World Rugby’s Team of the Year Award.
Sport
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  2. Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach' Soccer
  3. The final countdown! Bok coach Erasmus names the men to face England in epic ... Rugby
  4. Safa’s review committee rules that Nurković's opening goal was not offside Soccer
  5. Mosimane takes aim at the Soweto derby: 'I don’t know if Pirates fans will ... Soccer

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X