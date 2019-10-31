'You have already won! God bless you': The Arch sends wishes to Boks ahead of final

You have already won.

This is the message from Archbishop Desmond Tutu ahead of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup final against England on Saturday.

Tutu singled out captain Siya Kolisi, coach Rassie Erasmus and winger Cheslin Kolbe in his short message of support.

“Captain of the nation, Siya Kolisi, ou Rassie, Chessie, en al die manne: Siyabulela! Ngiyabonga! Thank you!

“Your dignity, diversity and courage are infectious. You have restored South African rugby’s pride, and made us all feel good about ourselves,” he said.

Tutu added that the World Cup final was a highly pressured environment, but he wanted the team to “feel weightless” when they took to the field in Yokohama on Saturday - “because you are being carried by the love, respect and prayers of 56-million of us at home”.

“You have already won! God bless you. Love, Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” he signed off.