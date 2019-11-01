England’s young bucks in a hurry to win the World Cup
The youngest team to contest a Rugby World Cup (RWC) final in the professional era will confront the Springboks in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.
At an average age of 27 years and 60 days, England are 11 days younger than the Wallabies team that lost to England in the 2003 final. However, all three World Cup winners (New Zealand, Australia and SA) before the professional era were younger.
Don’t be mistaken, however — Eddie Jones’ team are into instant gratification as tyro flank Sam Underhill stressed on the eve of the match.
“I don’t think we think we’ll just get it in another four years if it doesn’t happen this time.
“It is definitely a positive having young players in the side. There is a lot of energy and enthusiasm. That has been good for the squad.
“It is also something you really notice, because with some of the younger players they don’t seem so young,” said Underhill, who was born in Dayton, Ohio.
Underhill, assistant-coach Neil Hatley and lock George Kruis are all expecting a huge physical onslaught from the Springboks. Like most folk, they expect the Boks to be uncomplicated, direct and confrontational.
Those, however, are all characteristics that have made Underhill such a force in this World Cup. His performance against the All Blacks was widely lauded, as he showed little regard for life or limb. He is relishing the prospect of inflicting similar carnage on the Boks.
“As a group, we drew more confidence from the All Blacks match. It brought us closer together,” he said.
“The difference between the All Blacks and the Springboks is the Springboks are a bit more direct and they have a bigger set piece focus.”
He stressed the need for accuracy, particularly at the ruck, where he has been an influential operator.
“Decision-making is key. It’s about picking your moment to go for the ball. You have to be smart. You can’t go after everything,” Underhill said.
Kruis, an ice-cool line-out operator, has made his impact in the latter stages of England’s matches. Like coach Jones, he, too, stressed that the bench have a role as important as the starters.
“There is a huge emphasis on the finishing side. I agree with it. We have a huge role as finishers,” said Kruis.
“They have a good pack. We know what is coming. It’s about manning up and dealing with it.”