England’s young bucks in a hurry to win the World Cup

The youngest team to contest a Rugby World Cup (RWC) final in the professional era will confront the Springboks in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.

At an average age of 27 years and 60 days, England are 11 days younger than the Wallabies team that lost to England in the 2003 final. However, all three World Cup winners (New Zealand, Australia and SA) before the professional era were younger.

Don’t be mistaken, however — Eddie Jones’ team are into instant gratification as tyro flank Sam Underhill stressed on the eve of the match.

“I don’t think we think we’ll just get it in another four years if it doesn’t happen this time.

“It is definitely a positive having young players in the side. There is a lot of energy and enthusiasm. That has been good for the squad.

“It is also something you really notice, because with some of the younger players they don’t seem so young,” said Underhill, who was born in Dayton, Ohio.