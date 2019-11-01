Siya Kolisi’s storied journey has brought him to this – a potential date with destiny in the final of the Rugby World Cup.

The final is also the Springbok captain’s 50th Test but listening to Kolisi you wouldn’t say the occasion was so weighty.

“It would be huge for us if we win the trophy‚” said Kolisi‚ when asked how significant the moment will be for the country should he become the third Springbok captain to lift the Webb Ellis Cup. “It will not only be huge for us‚ but the country as well.”

Although the match will be a personal milestone‚ Kolisi was quick to distance himself from personal ambition.

“It’s not about me and what it would mean for me‚ but more about what it will mean for the team.

“We are different South Africans from different walks of life‚ but we bought into coach Rassie’s [Erasmus] plans and we just said‚ ‘This is what we want to achieve’.