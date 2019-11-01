LISTEN | Bakkies Botha: 'Siya Kolisi will lift the trophy'
What 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bakkies Botha thinks the Boks need to win!
01 November 2019 - 14:03
SportsLIVE caught up with 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bakkies Botha ahead of the 2019 final between the Springboks and England.
Bakkies faced England in the '07 final and gave his views on the big clash, England coach Eddie Jones's influence on him and his teammates, plus his prediction that captain Siya Kolisi will lift the trophy come full time in Yokohama.
LISTEN:
