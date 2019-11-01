Rugby

LISTEN | Bakkies Botha: 'Siya Kolisi will lift the trophy'

What 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bakkies Botha thinks the Boks need to win!

01 November 2019 - 14:03 By Sbu mjikeliso

SportsLIVE caught up with 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bakkies Botha ahead of the 2019 final between the Springboks and England.

Bakkies faced England in the '07 final and gave his views on the big clash, England coach Eddie Jones's influence on him and his teammates, plus his prediction that captain Siya Kolisi will lift the trophy come full time in Yokohama.

LISTEN:

For more episodes, click here.

SportsLIVE PODCAST | THE SHOWDOWN: what to expect from the 2019 RWC final

Not many predicted that the Springboks would face England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan this year but, according to Sunday Times UK rugby ...
Sport
2 days ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Tim Sukazi: 'TS Galaxy are the Barcelona of Africa'

TS Galaxy founder Tim Sukazi visited the Tiso Blackstar Multimedia studios to chat about Galaxy, the GladAfrica Championship club that made history ...
Sport
1 week ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Team SA: despair in Doha (feat. Peter Stemmet)

Team SA came back from the IAAF Athletics Championships in Doha this past week without a single medal, which was in stark contrast to the 2017 ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

X