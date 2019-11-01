WATCH | Five Rugby World Cup final tries that made a difference

Rugby World Cup (RWC) finals can be dreary affairs. Defences tend to hold sway and tries are generally like hen’s teeth.

In fact, SA’s two wins were achieved in tryless finals. Here are five memorable moments when defences had to yield.

Michael Jones (New Zealand 1987)

Ace All Blacks flank Jones scored the first of three tries in the inaugural final. It wasn’t the most spectacular try, but it was significant.

The All Blacks nicked a line-out a few metres from the France try line, before David Kirk passed to Grant Fox, who opted for the snap drop. It was an awful attempt that bobbled past the face of the uprights, but the ball proved difficult to bring under control.

French wing Patrice Lagisquet, also known as the Bayonne Express, made a halfhearted attempt at gathering the ball. Alan Whetton couldn’t gather it either, but Jones picked it up, then twisted around to beat a defender, before crashing over to score. New Zealand ran out 29-9 victors.