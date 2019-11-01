Western Province Rugby agrees to 2021 move from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium

Western Province Rugby is moving to Cape Town Stadium from February 2021.

The deal with the City of Cape Town, which owns the 60,000-seat stadium built for the 2010 Soccer World Cup, will make the WP Rugby the anchor tenant for up to 99 years.

More suites will be constructed at the stadium as part of the deal, announced on Friday by WP Rugby CEO Paul Zacks and deputy mayor Ian Neilson.

“The city and WP Rugby have agreed on a mutually beneficial revenue-sharing model whereby WP Rugby will have preferential access to play all of its senior professional rugby matches at the Cape Town Stadium,” said Zacks.

“This is a new era for WP Rugby, Cape Town and its people.”