Champions of the World! Boks beat England and conquer the planet

The Springboks are on top of the world again!

They surged to a third Rugby World Cup (RWC) title beating England convincingly 32-12 in the final here on Saturday.

Initially it was a tight, nerve-jangling contest that was dominated by penalties but the Boks grabbed the initiative thanks largely to England’s high error rate.

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard, with six penalties, had helped establish a buffer before the issue was put beyond doubt when left-wing Makazole Mapimpi became the first Springbok try-scorer in a World Cup final when he dotted down in the 67th minute.

Cheslin Kolbe put the icing on the cake when he scored the Springboks’ second try in the 74th minute.

The Springboks, who had previously won the World Cup in 1995 and 2007, came into this match slight underdogs with the bookmakers and the English press but they soon established their superiority in the scrums.

It was from that platform that they knocked England out of their stride before Mapimpi and Kolbe gloriously applied the finishing touches.