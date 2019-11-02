Rugby

Champions of the World! Boks beat England and conquer the planet

02 November 2019 - 12:57 By LIAM DEL CARME at International Stadium Yokohama
Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi celebrates with Lukhanyo Am, Vincent Koch and Faf de Klerk after scoring his team's first try in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England at International Stadium Yokohama in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.
Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi celebrates with Lukhanyo Am, Vincent Koch and Faf de Klerk after scoring his team's first try in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England at International Stadium Yokohama in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Springboks are on top of the world again!

They surged to a third Rugby World Cup (RWC) title beating England convincingly 32-12 in the final here on Saturday.

Initially it was a tight, nerve-jangling contest that was dominated by penalties but the Boks grabbed the initiative thanks largely to England’s high error rate.

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard, with six penalties, had helped establish a buffer before the issue was put beyond doubt when left-wing Makazole Mapimpi became the first Springbok try-scorer in a World Cup final when he dotted down in the 67th minute.

Cheslin Kolbe put the icing on the cake when he scored the Springboks’ second try in the 74th minute.

The Springboks, who had previously won the World Cup in 1995 and 2007, came into this match slight underdogs with the bookmakers and the English press but they soon established their superiority in the scrums.

It was from that platform that they knocked England out of their stride before Mapimpi and Kolbe gloriously applied the finishing touches.  

READ MORE

Half time | Boks lead England in Rugby World Cup final

Through Handre Pollard's four penalties, South Africa took a 12-6 lead against England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.
Sport
58 minutes ago

Street party, big screen at tavern where Kolisi watched 2007 World Cup

On the morning when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi readied to lead his team onto the field in Tokyo, a world away in the Eastern Cape township of ...
Sport
1 hour ago

LIVE | Springboks battle England in Rugby World Cup final

South Africa take on England the final of the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. Stay up to date with all the action on the field as it ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Two Boks nominated for World Rugby player of the year accolade

Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cheslin Kolbe are two of six players who have been nominated by World Rugby for the prestigious Player of the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. The final countdown! Bok coach Erasmus names the men to face England in epic ... Rugby
  2. Middendorp takes a swipe at Mosimane: I'll be in the stadium again‚ whether ... Soccer
  3. PSL charges Sirino and Sundowns for allegedly slapping Dean Furman Soccer
  4. Prince Charles on the Springboks: 'They’re bloody big buggers‚ aren’t they?' Rugby
  5. England favourites? Boks may be 'too strong' in World Cup final Rugby

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X