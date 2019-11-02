WATCH | Prince Harry shares a beer with the world champion Boks

Prince Harry got in on the act as, even though they had beaten his national team, he shared a sip of beer with the Springboks during a visit to their change room after they beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup final at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday.

Harry was passed a Heineken by Bok Frans Steyn, and gamely had a sip and 'cheersed' the South Africans.