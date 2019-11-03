Rugby

Pieter-Steph du Toit player of the year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards

03 November 2019 - 16:28 By AFP
World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award winner Pieter-Steph du Toit poses with the trophy after the World Rugby Awards 2019 ceremony in Tokyo on November 3 2019.
World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award winner Pieter-Steph du Toit poses with the trophy after the World Rugby Awards 2019 ceremony in Tokyo on November 3 2019.
Image: Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Rugby Player of the Year on Sunday, in a clean sweep of the main awards for the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks.

Rassie Erasmus won coach of the year and SA also took the team award at a glittering ceremony in Tokyo, a day after they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.

The 27-year-old, who plays his club rugby for Western Province, was instrumental in SA's World Cup campaign, especially effective at the breakdown and winning the battle against England's famed "kamikaze boys" back row in the final.

"It's a massive honour for me to accept this award," said Du Toit.

"I think when we come back (to SA), it's going to be an unbelievable experience... We can't wait to get home. We miss our country so much," added the Springbok.

Du Toit beat off competition including his team-mate wing Cheslin Kolbe, as well as All Black Ardie Savea and England's young star Tom Curry.

The World Rugby panel picked SA as team of the year and Erasmus as coach of the year after the Springboks won the World Cup and also secured the Rugby Championship for the first time since 2009.

Erasmus took over as director of rugby at the end of 2017 and shortly afterwards doubled his responsibilities by becoming head coach following the sacking of Allister Coetzee after a miserable run of 12 losses from 25 games over two seasons.

He has turned the Boks' fortunes around in less than two years, culminating in Saturday's win when Siya Kolisi, the first black captain, lifted the trophy in Yokohama.

READ MORE:

Unforgettable moments of the Rugby World Cup

Almost all observers agreed that Japan's staging of the Rugby World Cup, which kicked off on September 20, has been a huge success. Here are five of ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Western Province Rugby agrees to 2021 move from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium

Western Province Rugby is moving to Cape Town Stadium from February 2021.
Sport
1 day ago

LIVE | Springboks battle England in Rugby World Cup final

South Africa take on England the final of the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. Stay up to date with all the action on the field as it ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Champions of the World! Boks beat England and conquer the planet Rugby
  2. WATCH | Pubs, taverns and homes erupt after Boks win the World Cup Rugby
  3. Vermeulen tells Kolisi: ‘It’s fantastic to see you lift the trophy’ Rugby
  4. Eddie Jones stunned after England's World Cup final defeat to the Springboks Rugby
  5. IN MEMES | Mzansi over the moon at the Springboks' World Cup triumph Rugby

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died

Related articles

  1. Player ratings: Boks beat English nemesis on an unforgettable night Rugby
  2. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  3. Street party, big screen at tavern where Kolisi watched 2007 World Cup Rugby
  4. Jake White sheds a tear after watching the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  5. Champions of the World! Boks beat England and conquer the planet Rugby
  6. 'Underdog' Springboks put England to the sword in Rugby World Cup final Sport
  7. Rugby unites all in Siya Kolisi’s hometown South Africa
  8. Two Boks nominated for World Rugby player of the year accolade Rugby
  9. Boks in final, don't know how? An idiot's guide to the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  10. MPs congratulate Boks on being crowned rugby world champions for third time South Africa
X