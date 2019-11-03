Pieter-Steph du Toit player of the year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards

South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Rugby Player of the Year on Sunday, in a clean sweep of the main awards for the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks.

Rassie Erasmus won coach of the year and SA also took the team award at a glittering ceremony in Tokyo, a day after they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time.

The 27-year-old, who plays his club rugby for Western Province, was instrumental in SA's World Cup campaign, especially effective at the breakdown and winning the battle against England's famed "kamikaze boys" back row in the final.

"It's a massive honour for me to accept this award," said Du Toit.

"I think when we come back (to SA), it's going to be an unbelievable experience... We can't wait to get home. We miss our country so much," added the Springbok.