Winning the Rugby World Cup at his third attempt was hugely satisfying for the 34-year old.

“I got knocked out in a quarterfinal in 2011‚ a semifinal in 2015‚ and I’m glad I didn’t get knocked out in a final‚" he said.

"To win it is fantastic and it was a tough road after the start we had to our World Cup campaign (losing to New Zealand).

“It was knockout rugby after that and it was tight against Wales. The guys approached this week with the right mindset‚ and things went our way.”

The final‚ which South Africa won comfortably 32-12‚ drifted somewhat off the script many had envisaged.

Louw believes dissecting the opposition is important but that the key remains execution.

“Analysis has a big role to play – everyone analyses everyone else’s games‚" he said.

"Everyone believes they have the inside scoop to the opposition‚ but you’ve still got to play 80 minutes of rugby.

“The final was our day.

"We managed to outplay them in various facets and that resulted in the victory.”

He said the Springboks didn’t have to deviate much from what they had done earlier in the tournament.

What they offered was always in plain view but knowing that they bring a huge forward challenge and stopping it is easier said than done.

“We didn’t change things too much‚" he said.

"We had a few tricks up our sleeve and every team will alter their game plan slightly for certain fixtures.

"A few things went our way a bit more than in other games.

"The set-piece‚ our scrum was magnificent‚ to say the least. To get set-piece penalties in a final‚ I don’t think you can ask much more from your tight-five.

“As a back-row‚ I’ve got to say they also play a role in the scrums.

"England put us under pressure at the lineout and we also got our maul going – we got it going once or twice. It was not effective as we would’ve wanted it to be.”

Louw bows out of the international game with dignity and will retreat deeper into the shadows‚ not before however‚ restoring Springbok rugby to its rightful place in the sun.