Rugby

Cyril Ramaphosa on Springboks' win: This is a historic moment for SA

04 November 2019 - 09:06 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Springboks’ victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan is “a great outcome”.

The team, led by Siya Kolisi, beat England 32-12 at the International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday.

Champions of the World! Boks beat England and conquer the planet

The Springboks are on top of the world again!
Sport
1 day ago

“The boys have outshone everyone in the world. They are the best; they are the best team.

“When I spoke to them hours before the match, I could see in their eyes that they were really determined, and they have delivered a great victory. It was really go Bokke.

“We are the champions; indeed, we are the champions of the world,” Ramaphosa said in a statement after the match.

He also expressed his gratitude to captain Kolisi, coach Rassie Erasmus and the team for securing the Webb Ellis trophy at the first Rugby World Cup (RWC) to be held in Asia.

“This is a historic moment for South Africa, for world rugby and for Japan as the host nation and close partner of South Africa.

“This historic win has been achieved with the passionate support of more than 57 million South Africans who have been inspired by the Springboks’ performances throughout the tournament,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the win also indicated that South Africans can achieve anything.

“This is a powerful indicator of what we can achieve as South Africans when we set goals for ourselves and we work together to achieve success.

“This is a moment of inspiration for all South Africans in all avenues of life and all sectors of our society. It is a moment that is embedded forever in our national memory,” he said.

The Springbok scrumhalf had the world admiring his inner carefree party animal after SA's win against England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup on November 2 2019. The team defeated England 32-12 at Yokohama, Japan, to take their third Webb Ellis trophy. The champions quickly got into party mode, with Faf and the team drinking champagne from the cup and him greeting Prince Harry in colourful, patriotic undies, cheered on by his teammates.

MORE

Inspired by the Springboks, President Cyril Ramaphosa asks SA to unify

South Africans are being encouraged to build on Rugby World Cup (RWC) fever by ensuring SA becomes a nation that offers equal opportunity to all, ...
Politics
57 minutes ago

'Underdog' Springboks put England to the sword in Rugby World Cup final

With Mount Fuji as a fitting backdrop the Springboks surged to the summit of world rugby for the third time when they methodically and ruthlessly ...
Sport
1 day ago

IN MEMES | Mzansi over the moon at the Springboks' World Cup triumph

South Africa beat England convincingly 32-12 in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Champions of the World! Boks beat England and conquer the planet Rugby
  2. Eddie Jones stunned after England's World Cup final defeat to the Springboks Rugby
  3. Vermeulen tells Kolisi: ‘It’s fantastic to see you lift the trophy’ Rugby
  4. Pieter-Steph du Toit player of the year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards Rugby
  5. WATCH | Pubs, taverns and homes erupt after Boks win the World Cup Rugby

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X