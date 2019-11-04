Gees rubs off on Springbok physio

Sundru Pillay was among the families of the Springboks at the quarter and semifinals of the Rugby World Cup in Japan as they swapped stories of ferrying their young sons to rugby practice and being at every school game to support them.

Pillay didn’t have similar stories to tell but he is also a proud father of a member of the Bok set-up.

His daughter, Dr Tanushree Pillay, plays an important behind-the-scenes role and was part of the celebration when captain Siya Kolisi held the trophy up high at Yokohama Stadium on Saturday.

She is one of three physiotherapists who are part of the Springboks team. The other two are Vivian Verwant and Rene Naylor.

Pillay told TimesLIVE that his 39-year-old daughter always wanted to be a physiotherapist.

“She left home at 17 and never came back to Durban, where we lived. She did all her degrees at the University of Western Cape on full scholarship.

“She found her place in sport many years ago, not only rugby but in athletics. She has been working in many different fields. She came with a lot of experience which is why SA Rugby looked to her. Academically, she had a phenomenal career. I think she has found her niche in life,” he said.