Rugby

Mark Andrews says the Boks made England look average in Rugby World Cup final

04 November 2019 - 09:20 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis trophy aloft after South Africa beat England to win the Rugby World Cup final.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis trophy aloft after South Africa beat England to win the Rugby World Cup final.
Image: Springboks/Twitter

Rugby World Cup-winning forward Mark Andrews said the Springboks made England look average in Saturday's barnstorming 32-12 Rugby World Cup final win in Yokohama.

The Bok forwards were hugely impressive and gave their England counterparts no inch in what Andrews termed a “complete” performance.

Andrews‚ who played the bulk of his 77 Tests as a lock‚ played at number 8 in the 1995 final South Africa won 15-12 against New Zealand.

“It was as perfect as England's performance was against the All Blacks last week. It was on that par.

"I've seldom seen a top side being demolished like England demolished the All Blacks in a long time.

"What England did to the All Blacks‚ South Africa did to England.

"They made them look like an average team‚” Andrews said.

“It started from number one to number 15. Games are won and lost in the tight five. They set a platform for the team to win.”

Andrews said England did expect to be hassled by the Springboks and in retrospect‚ added that the game they missed against France would have given them answers in regards with the real strength of their forward pack.

England's pack dominated Australia and New Zealand in the play-off games‚ but came horribly unstuck against their South African counterparts.

“England didn't play against the French pack because of the typhoon and that game would've given them an idea of how strong they really were.

"The All Blacks are a confident pack‚ but they haven't got the talent of the Springboks.

"England hadn't been tested and when they faced the All Blacks‚ they had to win that game to get to the final‚ while the All Blacks thought they'd just get to the final‚” Andrews said.

“England played their final last week‚ but in the Springboks‚ they met a side that was bigger‚ stronger and quicker on the outside than they were.

"Oddly‚ SA moved the ball more than they did in any other game. That caught England by surprise. We had them at sixes and sevens‚ while England expected box kicks."

Andrews also said he's had to take doses of humble pie in regards with Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

“I'll be honest‚ I wasn't sold when Rassie was made coach because of his tendency to over coach. He tried to control everything as a coach but he's mature.

"When I was handing out Bok jerseys last year‚ what Rassie impressed on was that as a Bok player‚ you must ask for no favours and give no favours‚” Erasmus said.

“We brutalised the English pack and we made them look like an average side.

"The Boks went back to their strengths in terms of forwards and the backs were great. The Boks were phenomenal.”

READ MORE:

Pieter-Steph du Toit player of the year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards

South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Rugby Player of the Year on Sunday, in a clean sweep of the main awards for the Rugby World ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Unforgettable moments of the Rugby World Cup

Almost all observers agreed that Japan's staging of the Rugby World Cup, which kicked off on September 20, has been a huge success. Here are five of ...
Sport
1 day ago

LIVE | Springboks battle England in Rugby World Cup final

South Africa take on England the final of the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday. Stay up to date with all the action on the field as it ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Champions of the World! Boks beat England and conquer the planet Rugby
  2. Eddie Jones stunned after England's World Cup final defeat to the Springboks Rugby
  3. Pieter-Steph du Toit player of the year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards Rugby
  4. Vermeulen tells Kolisi: ‘It’s fantastic to see you lift the trophy’ Rugby
  5. WATCH | Pubs, taverns and homes erupt after Boks win the World Cup Rugby

Latest Videos

'I was shocked': John Steenhuisen on Maimane's exit, Zille's return and his ...
Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood

Related articles

  1. Player ratings: Boks beat English nemesis on an unforgettable night Rugby
  2. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  3. Street party, big screen at tavern where Kolisi watched 2007 World Cup Rugby
  4. Jake White sheds a tear after watching the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup Rugby
  5. Champions of the World! Boks beat England and conquer the planet Rugby
  6. 'Underdog' Springboks put England to the sword in Rugby World Cup final Sport
  7. Rugby unites all in Siya Kolisi’s hometown South Africa
  8. Want to see the Rugby World Cup champions when they return from Japan? We've ... Rugby
  9. MPs congratulate Boks on being crowned rugby world champions for third time South Africa
  10. Here's how Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus brought home the World Cup Sport
X