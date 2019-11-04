Rugby

WATCH | Cheslin Kolbe's footwork is something to celebrate

04 November 2019 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

Mr Magic feet Cheslin Kolbe, playing on the right wing, scored South Africa's second try in the dying minutes of the Rugby World Cup final as the Springboks sealed a win over England for a third world title. 

Check out this animated angle showing Kolbe's dynamic stepping and just how hard it was to tackle him.

The Springboks have now played three Rugby World Cup finals and won them all. Kolbe's try was South Africa's second ever in a World Cup final. The honour of being the first Springbok to score a try in a World Cup is owned by his wing partner Makazole Mapimpi.

The Springboks will start arriving at OR Tambo International Airport from Japan on Tuesday.

The world champions had to delay their return because of Sunday's World Rugby Awards where they cleaned up after their heroics against England in Yokohama on Saturday.

Loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit won the World Rugby player of the Year with Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus winning the coach of the year.

