Rugby

WATCH | From World Cup records to global shoutouts: Springboks celebrated worldwide

04 November 2019 - 15:08 By TIMESLIVE

The world has come together to celebrate the victorious Springboks. Siya Kolisi and his men defeated a heavily favoured England 32-12 on Saturday, going on to win the country's third title. 

South Africans rejoiced as the final whistle blew, and the Springboks were once again the best in the world. 

Celebrities like Charlize Theron, Trevor Noah and Roger Federer were quick to congratulate the team. 

The Boks also went on to win team of the year at the World Rugby awards at the weekend. Coach Rassie Erasmus took home the honour of coach of the year and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit was named player of the year. 

The Springboks have been lauded for their growth in the past 18 months, after a disappointing showing under former coach Allister Coetzee. 

Siya Kolisi, the first black captain to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, did so for a nation that was desperate for a win. 

