World champions Springboks arrive to the sounds of Brenda Fassie's hit 'Vulindlela'

05 November 2019 - 17:28 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Springboks fly half Elton Jantjies signs a rugby jersey upon the South African Rugby team's arrival at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 5, 2019. South Africa's World Cup winning rugby squad arrived home on Tuesday to a heroes' welcome and will be embarking on a nation wide Champions Tour.
Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

There's something about big arrivals that not only put the police on edge but event organisers too.

With the Springboks arriving from Japan with the Webb Ellis Cup in tow‚ crowds were always going to pack out the three tiers in the international arrivals area.

This crowd wasn't the issue‚ but the size of the media contingent and the need to sweep the area ahead of deputy president David Mabuza's arrival.

With no demarcated media area outside of the press conference room‚ there was a fair bit of commotion and unhappiness.

It was a big occasion after all‚ but it seemed like SA Rugby weren't quite expecting things to be off the hinges as they were at the airport.

There was a sense of being flustered and overwhelmed‚ which to be honest‚ was expected as the triumph came out of the blue.

After all‚ it was a Rugby World Cup final win that seemingly happens every 12 years with unerringly perfect symmetry.

While tempers frayed during the sweep‚ which lasted for more than 30 minutes‚ the mood was festive elsewhere at the arrivals area.

There was a group that danced merrily to the late‚ great Brenda Fassie's hit "Vulindlela" and they continued to have fun while the struggle continued elsewhere.

