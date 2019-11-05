World champions Springboks arrive to the sounds of Brenda Fassie's hit 'Vulindlela'
There's something about big arrivals that not only put the police on edge but event organisers too.
With the Springboks arriving from Japan with the Webb Ellis Cup in tow‚ crowds were always going to pack out the three tiers in the international arrivals area.
This crowd wasn't the issue‚ but the size of the media contingent and the need to sweep the area ahead of deputy president David Mabuza's arrival.
The not so cool but necessary moment of the bags being swept pic.twitter.com/UcOWNlJ5Wx— Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) November 5, 2019
With no demarcated media area outside of the press conference room‚ there was a fair bit of commotion and unhappiness.
It was a big occasion after all‚ but it seemed like SA Rugby weren't quite expecting things to be off the hinges as they were at the airport.
There was a sense of being flustered and overwhelmed‚ which to be honest‚ was expected as the triumph came out of the blue.
#EltonJantjies is one of the first #Springboks players to arrive at #ORTamboAirport. pic.twitter.com/dF1JSYDLbp— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 5, 2019
After all‚ it was a Rugby World Cup final win that seemingly happens every 12 years with unerringly perfect symmetry.
While tempers frayed during the sweep‚ which lasted for more than 30 minutes‚ the mood was festive elsewhere at the arrivals area.
There was a group that danced merrily to the late‚ great Brenda Fassie's hit "Vulindlela" and they continued to have fun while the struggle continued elsewhere.