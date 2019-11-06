Rugby

IN PICTURES | The exciting moment the Boks landed in SA

06 November 2019 - 14:51 By TimesLIVE

Excitement and anticipation by South Africans across the country was almost palpable as many flooded the OR Tambo International Airport to give the Springboks a memorable welcome on Tuesday evening.

Captain Siya Kolisi, along with coach Rassie Erasmus and the team, landed at the packed airport where South Africans chanted and showed that they were proud of the entire national team for having brought the Webb Ellis Cup home.   

