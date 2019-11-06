LOL! Woman responding to 'Mapimpi’s DM' after 4 years has the internet shaking

As Mzansi celebrated the return of the Springboks on Tuesday evening, one young woman was sad.

Not because of the team's return from the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan, because she may have had a chance with wing Makazole Mapimpi, but curved him.

The woman, identified as Vuyolwethu Linyana Ntshukumbana, said on social media that Mapimpi allegedly tried to shoot his shot via DM years before he became a household name.

And she has slips to “prove it”.

In a screenshot she shared of her inbox, an account in Mapimipi's name, Makazole Drex Mapimpi, sent her a “hlw” and a “ai” in May 2015.

She blue ticked him.

In June 2016 the sender inboxed her a “hi”.

Again, to no response.

Four years later, after he had become a household name, she replied, saying her silence was due to not having a network connection.

In English, her response read: “Hi I had network problems I only just saw the texts now.”