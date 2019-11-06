Social media celebrates Springboks return after Rugby World Cup victory
The return to SA of the Springboks on Tuesday saw social media burst with excitement.
The team beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa described the victory as an historic moment for the country, for world rugby and for close partners of SA.
“This historic win has been achieved with the passionate support of more than 57 million South Africans who have been inspired by the Springboks’ performances throughout the tournament,” said Ramaphosa.
He added that it was “a powerful indicator of what we can achieve as South Africans when we set goals for ourselves and we work together to achieve success”.
The Springboks touched down in SA on Tuesday November 5 2019 after their 32-12 win over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan. The squad arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, where thousands of South Africans were waiting for them - proving once again that the country will always back our boys.
Hundreds gathered at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the squad home, with the players blown away at the warm welcome.
Video footage of the massive crowd of proud Saffas was shared widely on social media.
#EltonJantjies is one of the first #Springboks players to arrive at #ORTamboAirport. pic.twitter.com/dF1JSYDLbp— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 5, 2019
😮 What awaits the #RWC2019Champions— Springboks (@Springboks) November 5, 2019
🇿🇦 Uniting a nation#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/3yOmzRaz5k
Here's how Mzansi reacted.
We will continue to support #Springboks because we want to. Because we are South Africans. We are patriots and we believe that in spite of circumstances, but we are #StrongerTogether.— Ntethe Gonya (@ntethe_G) November 5, 2019
The #SpringboksArrival comes with joy, love and peace ! Izwe lethu ! 🇿🇦
I hope we all take a break from the usual political debates, all things wrong with the country..... let's just take a week timeout and celebrate winning the world cup!!— Prudy M (@Faithgiver) November 5, 2019
We can face troubles next week😜. #Springboks #SpringbokChampions #RWC2019Champions
The scenes at OR Tambo are beautiful! #Springboks #Bokke #StrongerTogether— Lecron JJ™️ (@Lecron) November 5, 2019
Our ladies there by #Proteas were crowned 2019 African Netball Championship winners and our gents over there ko #Springboks brought home the #WebbEllisCup! #SpringbokChampions— Angie 😇 (@ItsAngie_N) November 5, 2019
We can't not celebrate! Bunch of winners! 😭💚🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/wWWgkUa1oK
KOKOTA PIANO Welcoming the #Springboks at the Airport #Mapimpi #SiyaKolisi #amapiano pic.twitter.com/a9Xdvc0AZz— Vutomi Basil (@Vutomi_Basil) November 5, 2019
Look at our beautiful people— Prudy M (@Faithgiver) November 5, 2019
Truly we are #StrongerTogether diversity can be our permanent strength!#SpringboksArrival thank you @Springboks for this! #RWC2019Champions #RWC2019 #Springboks pic.twitter.com/tk8KVtKock