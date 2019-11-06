Rugby

Social media celebrates Springboks return after Rugby World Cup victory

06 November 2019 - 07:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Siya Kolisi with Webb Ellis trophy at OR Tambo airport.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

The return to SA of the Springboks on Tuesday saw social media burst with excitement.

The team beat England 32-12 in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the victory as an historic moment for the country, for world rugby and for close partners of SA.

“This historic win has been achieved with the passionate support of more than 57 million South Africans who have been inspired by the Springboks’ performances throughout the tournament,” said Ramaphosa.

He added that it was “a powerful indicator of what we can achieve as South Africans when we set goals for ourselves and we work together to achieve success”.

The Springboks touched down in SA on Tuesday November 5 2019 after their 32-12 win over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama, Japan. The squad arrived at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport, where thousands of South Africans were waiting for them - proving once again that the country will always back our boys.

Hundreds gathered at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the squad home, with the players blown away at the warm welcome.

Video footage of the massive crowd of proud Saffas was shared widely on social media.

Here's how Mzansi reacted.

