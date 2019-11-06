Rugby

WATCH | The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA

06 November 2019 - 06:05 By EMILE BOSCH

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and most of his men made a spectacular return to SA, arriving to the cheers of hundreds of screaming fans.

The atmosphere at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday was electric. Supporters filled all three floors overlooking the international arrivals terminal.

Green and gold jerseys took the airport by storm, as fans lined up for hours to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus addressed members of the press, stating that having the nation behind them was the biggest driving factor in their 32-12 win over England on Saturday.

The Springboks will kick off their victory parades on Thursday.

