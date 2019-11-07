The streets of Braamfontein were packed to the rafters as the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks drove through the inner Johannesburg central business district area with the Webb Ellis Cup.

With the trophy tour having started at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning‚ the Johannesburg leg began at Helpmekaar Kollege in Parktown.

The streets were packed with delirious supporters and the buses had difficulty navigating the streets because of the massive crowds.

Turning into the streets was also a mission but the fans‚ as crazy as they were‚ were more than happy to make way.

With De Korte Street packed‚ the bus moved slowly down the street and ground to a halt at the Mandela Bridge.