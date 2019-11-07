Rugby

WATCH | Johannesburg welcomes the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks

07 November 2019 - 15:44 By Khanyiso Tshwaku

The streets of Braamfontein were packed to the rafters as the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks drove through the inner Johannesburg central business district area with the Webb Ellis Cup.

With the trophy tour having started at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning‚ the Johannesburg leg began at Helpmekaar Kollege in Parktown.

The streets were packed with delirious supporters and the buses had difficulty navigating the streets because of the massive crowds.

Turning into the streets was also a mission but the fans‚ as crazy as they were‚ were more than happy to make way.

With De Korte Street packed‚ the bus moved slowly down the street and ground to a halt at the Mandela Bridge.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the Springboks to the Union Buildings

President Cyril Ramaphosa and almost the entire cabinet received the Springboks to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning.
Sport
8 hours ago

The bus then weaved it's way through the CBD‚ past the taxi rank and onto Bree Street.

On the famous CBD streets‚ the crowds literally ran in front of the bus‚ directing it to Simmonds Street where it stopped at Bank City.

At Bank City‚ the team was warmly received with captain Siya Kolisi and the recently retired Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira making speeches.

The bus continued up and out of Simmonds Street where the fans cheered loudly.

Most read

  1. 'No. This is your moment' - Why coach Rassie wouldn't lift the World Cup trophy ... Rugby
  2. LOL! Woman responding to 'Mapimpi’s DM' after 4 years has the internet shaking Rugby
  3. Bok coach Erasmus reveals why he agonised over Kolisi on the eve of the Rugby ... Rugby
  4. Benni McCarthy unlikely to be heading to Orlando Pirates Soccer
  5. 'I don't quite believe what I've done or achieved,' says Makazole Mapimpi Rugby

Latest Videos

'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Here's what Mzansi thinks of Rasta's Siya Kolisi painting TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You're a hero': Siya Kolisi pays tribute to coach Rassie Erasmus Rugby
  3. Siya Kolisi is always game for a road trip, and here is what is on the Bok's ... Features
  4. Kolisi defence force: 4 reasons people are defending Rachel Kolisi TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi TshisaLIVE
  6. 'No. This is your moment' - Why coach Rassie wouldn't lift the World Cup trophy ... Rugby
X