Rugby

IN PICTURES: Huge crowds turn out for the Boks in Durban

08 November 2019 - 12:24 By Tiisetso Malepa
General view of supporters during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Champions Tour in Durban City Hall on November 08, 2019 in Durban.
Image: Tiisetso Malepa

There was a huge turnout for the Springboks for their bus World Cup trophy tour on the streets of Durban on Friday‚ and an even more impressive turnout as the world champions addressed a monstrous crowd in front of the city hall.

TimesLIVE sports reporter Tiisetso Malepa‚ who has been on the bus for us‚ sent these pictures …

South African Rugby team parades through the streets of Durban CBD on an open top bus on Friday.
Image: TIISETSO MALEPA
Durban CBD is at standstill as the South African Rugby team parades through the streets of Durban CBD on an open top bus on Friday.
Image: TIISETSO MALEPA

