Rugby

WATCH | Boks captain Siya Kolisi helps with emergency procedures demo on flight to Durban

08 November 2019 - 07:45 By Yasantha Naidoo
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shows passengers on a flight from Gauteng to Durban his lighter side when he helps flight attendants demonstrate the safety protocols.
Image: SA Rugby magazine via Twitter

Mzansi is well aware of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's prowess on the rugby field, but passengers on board a FlySafair flight to Durban got to see his lighter side when he helped flight attendants demonstrate the on-board safety procedure and protocols.

In a video that was tweeted by SA Rugby, Kolisi is seen standing in the passageway pointing out emergency exits and floor level lights while an attendant is doing her job. 

The passengers are entertained by Kolisi's antics and some of them whip out their smartphones to take video and photos of the World Cup-winning captain.

The Springboks arrived in Durban on Thursday night. They will embark on a Fan parade on Friday morning through the streets of Durban, starting in Umhlanga, moving to KwaMashu and then ending up at the beachfront around midday.

Hear from the players: 

