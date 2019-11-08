Rugby

WATCH: On the bus – the Boks surf into Durban

08 November 2019 - 10:36 By Tiisetso Malepa In Durban
Siya Kolisi during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Champions Tour on November 08, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Siya Kolisi during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Champions Tour on November 08, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Despite overcast weather conditions‚ the streets of Durban on Friday overflowed with hordes of Springbok fans who came to welcome their Rugby World Cup-winning heroes on Friday on the latest leg of their trophy tour.

Having started their champions tour in Pretoria‚ Johannesburg and Soweto parading the gold glittering Webb Ellis trophy on Thursday‚ the world champions invaded Durban and were met by a frenetic fan reception at their Garden Court Umhlanga hotel on Friday.

The Springbok-branded open-top bus started its journey on Centenary Boulevard down Umhlanga Rocks drive at 9.15am and then onto the M41 and M2 with fans lining the streets and waving South African flags.

The streets of Durban were packed to such levels that the bus had to move at a snails pace as people took time off their duties at the Umhlanga Office Park to greet the Boks. The overcast conditions allowed for maximum energy levels from the fans.

The bus then weaved through the suburb of Avoca to KwaMashu as it made its way to the Durban City Hall where City of Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was to receive the team.

Most read

  1. 'No. This is your moment' - Why coach Rassie wouldn't lift the World Cup trophy ... Rugby
  2. LOL! Woman responding to 'Mapimpi’s DM' after 4 years has the internet shaking Rugby
  3. Bok coach Erasmus reveals why he agonised over Kolisi on the eve of the Rugby ... Rugby
  4. WATCH | Bok star Makazole Mapimpi drops the 'F-bomb' on live TV Rugby
  5. Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer Chiefs: 'Good luck to them' Soccer

Latest Videos

Streetwise 2 and a proposal: A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions

Related articles

  1. Springbok loose-head prop Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira retires Rugby
  2. Mzwanele Manyi hits back at Helen Zille’s Springbok 'quota' comments Politics
  3. Thieves mar Springbok arrival at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  4. All the best snaps & videos from fans at the Springbok World Cup trophy tour Rugby
X