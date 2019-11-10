Rugby

PE supporters gather along Springboks' trophy tour route

10 November 2019 - 11:16 By Herald Reporter
Springbok supporters at the City Hall on November 10.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

Diehard Springbok supporters have started gathering at stops along the team's Nelson Mandela Bay trophy tour route.

The tour was scheduled to start at City Hall at 9am. HeraldLIVE reported that hundreds of supporters were gathered at Vuyisile Mini Square in front of City Hall, despite wet and chilly weather.

The Dreyer family from Walmer — dad Gerhard, mom Linmari and their children, Andre and Peter — were among those gathered.

“We are super proud of the Springboks. Go Bokke!” Linmari said.

Sergio Smith travelled from Algoa Park with his daughter Sasha, and arrived at City Hall at 8am.

“We're ecstatic to receive the Bokke today. I was a bit disappointed that they are not going to the northern areas but we made it a point to be here early,” Sergio said.

You can follow live updates from the HeraldLIVE team along the route here:

