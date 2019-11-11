WATCH | Hie kommie Bokke - singing & dancing & with the Arch busting his moves

Then it was Siya Kolisi’s turn to address the multitude on the Grand Parade across Darling Street.

“Good afternoon, molweni, aweh ma se kind.”

Even the ears on Mandela’s statue would have heard the roar that earned.

“It’s been a tough journey — we’ve been together for 20 weeks — but I think this week has been the most amazing one: coming back and celebrating with you guys. Your message has really been amazing.”

Of course, he had a message in return.

“Look how we’re all different — different races, different backgrounds - but we came together for South Africa. Just take a look around you. Look how you are making it special for us. It’s time for us South Africans to stop fighting, stop arguing and move forward as a country.”