WATCH LIVE | Springboks end victory tour in the Mother City

Kolisi received hero's welcome in his home town in Eastern Cape

11 November 2019 - 11:09 By TimesLIVE

Springbok coach Siya Kolisi and his men are due to wrap up the Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory celebration tour in Cape Town on Monday.

The national rugby team kicked off its tour in Gauteng last Thursday when the players paraded the Webb Ellis Cup following their RWC win against England in Japan.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other officials received the Bokke at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 

For its second leg, the Bokke went to KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, where fans were overjoyed to see the national team. 

The tour moved to the Eastern Cape on Sunday, where the team went to Kolisi's hometown, Zwide. This is where the captain and his teammates received an overwhelming amount of love and support from the locals.

