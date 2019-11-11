WATCH | Woman throws bra at Mapimpi during Bok tour in East London

It seems like it's only a matter of time before women start getting on their knees and asking Makazole Mapimpi for his hand in marriage.

The Springbok winger has become the talk of social media streets since the team beat England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan. His looks, physique and dance moves have been at the centre of every conversation whenever his name is mentioned since the victory.

During the Springboks' national tour with the Webb Ellis Cup in East London at the weekend, one fan threw a bra at Mapimpi.

In a video shared on social media, the rugby player is seen talking to fans from the tour bus when he suddenly tries to catch a bra that is thrown at him.