Rugby

WATCH | Springbok captain Siya Kolisi mobbed in hometown Zwide during trophy tour

11 November 2019 - 09:27 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Faf de Klerk, left, and Siya Kolisi during the Rugby World Cup trophy tour in Port Elizabeth on November 10 2019.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi received an overwhelming amount of love and support from his hometown, Zwide, in Port Elizabeth, during the team's trophy tour on Sunday.

The event was part of a countrywide victory celebration, after the Boks beat England to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan on November 2.

Pictures and videos of overjoyed community members welcoming Kolisi and his team circulated on social media.

The captain was hailed as an inspiration and symbol of hope for many South Africans.

A woman from Motherwell township told SABC news that seeing Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am with the cup was reminiscent of Nelson Mandela's release from prison.

“I am happy the day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived. We've been yearning for this trophy for a long time and, at last, we've won it. Our children, Siya and Lukhanyo, brought it home. This day is reminiscent of Madiba's release from prison.”

Asked who she supported in the team, a young fan melted hearts when she said Siya. When asked who else she supported she said only Siya.

Another young girl told eNCA: “I want to say, Siya, you make the country happy. We want to say we love you, Siya.”

