WATCH | Springbok captain Siya Kolisi mobbed in hometown Zwide during trophy tour

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi received an overwhelming amount of love and support from his hometown, Zwide, in Port Elizabeth, during the team's trophy tour on Sunday.

The event was part of a countrywide victory celebration, after the Boks beat England to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan on November 2.

Pictures and videos of overjoyed community members welcoming Kolisi and his team circulated on social media.

The captain was hailed as an inspiration and symbol of hope for many South Africans.