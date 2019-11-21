All the feels: Rachel and Siya Kolisi invite 15-year-old fan to BrightRock awards

For Mogoma, that would not be the last time he saw his hero face to face – Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, tracked him down and took him to the BrightRock Players Choice Awards in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

There, the teenager spoke to his hero Cheslin Kolbe via video call and accepted his award on his behalf, according to an Instagram post by Rachel.

“We managed to video call Lebo's hero @cheslin15 just before the awards started and Ches organised that Lebo collect his award on his behalf,” she said, thanking those who helped track down Mogoma.

Broadcaster Elma Smit posted these images on her Facebook account.