Siya Kolisi to switch Cape Town into festive mode with famous Moet Christmas tree

To usher the Mother City into the festive season, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will this year be given the honour of flicking the famous Moët & Chandon Golden Tree’s switch and declare the festive season officially open.

Kolisi will be at the helm of the event in honour of the Springbok Rugby team’s epic World Cup 2019 victory.

Rapper and TV personality Boity Thulo, singer and TV personality Katleho Sinivasan and members of the Springbok team will also be in attendance.

The ceremony takes place on Friday, November 29, at the V & Waterfront Silo District from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

“The Moët & Chandon Golden Tree has become a symbol of festive celebration and marks the opening of the holiday season in SA.

“Moët & Chandon Impérial also celebrates its 150th anniversary this year and the Springboks have brought the World Cup Rugby trophy home — there are so many reasons to join us and celebrate!” said Moët Hennessy MD Africa and Middle East, Pascal Asin in a statement.