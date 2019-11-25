Appoint Bok coach Erasmus' replacement as soon as possible‚ says Habana

"It is not my place to say who the next coach must be but you have South African coaches who are doing very well overseas and there are those that are doing well here at home.”

Super Rugby starts at the end of January and Habana said it would be ideal for the new coach to use the tournament to scout for new players before the World Champions return to action in the middle of the year.

“Players in Super Rugby are going to put their hands up‚" he said.

"And there is going to be a new intake of players who will get opportunities to represent their franchises and who will want to be considered for the Springboks‚" he said.

"The Northern hemisphere season goes on until the beginning of June and trying to keep those players fit for another month is going to be a massive challenge for whoever is going to take over.

“There is so much that is going to happen in the next nine months or so before we see a Scotland team arrive in South Africa.

"Super Rugby is a good opportunity for players to show what they can do.

"Someone like Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ who has been one of the most consistent players in the world recently‚ and Siya Kolisi will want to use the opportunity to go to bigger and better things.

"A lot of them will have an eye on the British and Lions series in 2021 and they are going to have to be consistent so that they are part of that squad.”