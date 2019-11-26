Former Sharks utility back Garth April was a surprise appearance in the Sunwolves' preliminary Super Rugby squad for next year.

April‚ who had a colourful stint with the Sharks before falling out with then coach Robert du Preez‚ now plays in Japan for the NTT Communications Shining Arcs in the Top League.

April battled to get a look-in at the Sharks ahead of Curwin Bosch and Robert du Preez‚ with the latter getting beneficial treatment from his father‚ who was the coach.

The 28-year-old‚ who's adept at playing at flyhalf and fullback‚ also played at the Golden Lions‚ Boland Cavaliers and Western Province.

April is the only South African in the 15 that's dominated by six New Zealanders‚ three Australians and two Tongans.