Is Siya Kolisi joining Jay Z's Roc Nation? Here’s what we know so far

27 November 2019 - 12:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Siya Kolisi and the Springboks' heroics at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan not only made the nation proud but has also seen him soar to greater heights.

The Springbok captain has reportedly signed with the sports management company Roc Nation, which was founded by US rapper Jay-Z.

Here is what we know so far:

Kolisi in London

Veteran sports journalist Robert Marawa announced on Tuesday that Kolisi had signed with the management company in London.

According to Marawa, Roc Nation affiliate Isaac Lugudde-Katwe confirmed the news.

Paying Roc Nation a visit

The UK's Daily Star reported that Kolisi, who is also a huge fan of Roc Nation, paid the President of Roc Nation Sports International, Michael Yormark, a visit to talk about the potential deal on Monday.

The publication also reported that the pair forged a strong relationship after the Springboks' victory at the World Cup.

Top names at Roc Nation sports management

According to Forbes, the Roc Nation Sports management division was founded in 2013 in partnership with Creative Artists Agency, a prominent talent agency based in Los Angeles.

Roc Nation Sports represents more than 77 athletes across fields such as basketball, baseball, boxing and American football.

Some of the names on its client list include NBA player Kyrie Irving, world champion boxer Andrew Ward, heavyweight boxer Darmani Rock, basketball player Skylar Diggins and former American footballer Victor Cruz, to name a few.

Trending on social

Mzansi flooded social media with congratulatory messages after the news broke.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

