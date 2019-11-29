Rugby World Cup final pressure can 'make you do strange things': Eddie Jones

“A World Cup final week is different to anything else in rugby. I was about to begin my third, following 2003 and 2007, and I remembered how the pressure turned Jake White inside out when he was in charge of South Africa in Paris,” wrote Jones, who was White’s trusty adviser in the build-up and during the Boks’ successful assault on the trophy in Paris.

“Sitting in the number two seat is easy. My job as Jake’s adviser was to try and take some of the heat away from him. Now it is my turn to deal with the pressure. I know it’s critically important to our preparation that I stay calm.”

Earlier this month Jones found himself in the number one seat as the boss of England as they prepared for the RWC final. He admits finals “can make you do strange things”.

“You can sometimes find yourself jumping at shadows or second-guessing decisions. I have been guilty in the past of working the players too hard in the build-up to big matches. But less is usually more when you’re about to play a fourth major southern hemisphere team in five weeks. We had beaten Argentina, Australia and New Zealand in successive games. South Africa are the most brutal opposition, and so it was felt right that we gave the players more time to recover from what had been an exhausting few weeks,” Jones wrote.

England went into this year’s final after delivering a performance of fist-thumping authority in the semifinal against a shell-shocked New Zealand. Most pundits installed them favourites for the final, while others better schooled in the history of the RWC cautioned that teams rarely deliver back-to-back performances of that kind of quality in rugby’s showpiece event.

On that score, Jones admits to being riled by Wales coach Warren Gatland’s comments following the Dragons’ semifinal defeat to the Springboks. Gatland suggested that some teams play their best game at a RWC in the semifinal and that they don’t always turn up for the final.

Earlier in the year after Wales beat England, Gatland said England struggle to win big games. Jones admitted in hindsight that there was some truth in Gatland’s comments.