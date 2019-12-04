Rugby

Makazole Mapimpi sweeps the floor at the annual Sharks awards

04 December 2019 - 15:33 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi has had a magnificent year.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

What has been a golden year for Springbok and Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi was sealed when he swept the floor at the annual Sharks awards that took place at the Sibaya Casino.

The Springbok winger‚ who scored South Africa's first ever try in a Rugby World Cup final next to the five he scored at other stages of the tournament‚ won the fan's player of the year‚ player's player of the year and the player of the year gongs.

It caps a wonderful two years for Mapimpi‚ who journeyed from Border‚ to the Southern Kings‚ the Cheetahs and the Sharks before making his mark for the Springboks since his 2018 debut against Wales in Washington DC.

Burly centre Andre Esterhuizen won the Super Rugby player of the year award while utility back Aphelele Fassi won the Currie Cup player of the year

The list of winners:

U/19 Player of the Year: Lunga Ncube

U/21 Player of the Year: Winner: Evan Roos

Super Rugby Player of the Year: Andre Esterhuizen

Currie Cup Player of the Year: Aphelele Fassi

Sharks XV Player of the Year: Jeremy Ward

Ambassador Award: Mzamo Majola

Breakthrough Player of the Year: Sanele Nohamba

Fan's Player of the Year: Makazole Mapimpi

Sharks Players' Player of the Year: Makazole Mapimpi

Sharks Player of the Year: Makazole Mapimpi

