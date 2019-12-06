Rugby

WATCH | Siya Kolisi joins Roc Nation and Mzansi is here for it

06 December 2019 - 09:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Siya Kolisi has officially signed with Roc Nation.
Image: Siya Kolisi via Instagram.

Well, here's some good news for your Friday morning!

Siya Kolisi has officially been signed to Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.

The captain of the Rugby World Cup-winning national team is the first South African and rugby player to be signed to the mogul's sports management division. 

Last week, TimesLIVE reported that, according to veteran sports journalist Robert Marawa, Kolisi signed with the management company in London.

The captain confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, saying his pursuit of a greater future and inspiring the youth in SA and beyond will never stop.

“Blessed to take the next step in my career with the Roc Nation Sports family. Looking forward to breaking new boundaries with this partnership.”

The sports management firm took to Twitter to welcome Kolisi.

“A global, unifying figure. Honoured to have you join the family.”

No details on the arrangement have been made public yet.

Kolisi joins the family of athletes managed by Roc Nation, like NBA player Kyrie Irving, world champion boxer Andrew Ward, heavyweight boxer Darmani Rock, basketball player Skylar Diggins and former American footballer Victor Cruz, to name a few.

Trending on social

The news saw Kolisi top the trending list on Twitter, as thousands took to the platform to congratulate him.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

