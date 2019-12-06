WATCH | Siya Kolisi joins Roc Nation and Mzansi is here for it

Well, here's some good news for your Friday morning!

Siya Kolisi has officially been signed to Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.

The captain of the Rugby World Cup-winning national team is the first South African and rugby player to be signed to the mogul's sports management division.

Last week, TimesLIVE reported that, according to veteran sports journalist Robert Marawa, Kolisi signed with the management company in London.

The captain confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, saying his pursuit of a greater future and inspiring the youth in SA and beyond will never stop.

“Blessed to take the next step in my career with the Roc Nation Sports family. Looking forward to breaking new boundaries with this partnership.”