Blitzbokke into the semifinals in Dubai

The Blitzbokke qualified for the semifinals of the World Sevens Series tournament in Dubai on Saturday.

They beat Argentina 12-7 in their quarterfinal and will play either Australia or Samoa in the semifinals later on Saturday.

After preserving their unblemished record in their last pool match against England in a 19-14 win on Friday, they went into the quarterfinals imbued with confidence.

South Africa got on the board when Justin Geduld ran in unmarked but as they tried to up the ante the Blitzbokke became increasingly prone to error.

That was until Ryan Oosthuizen exacted a ruck penalty and after a quick tap Rosko Specman was put into space on the left flank and ran clear to increase the lead to 12-0 with a converted try.

Overall the Blitzbokke dominated the first half leading the carry count by 17-7.

Those stats changed, however, as Argentina laid claim to the ball early in the second half. They were rewarded with a try and looked destined to score another until Ruan Nel made a crucial turnover with less than three minutes to go.

The Blitzbokke conceded a slew of penalties but held on for the win.