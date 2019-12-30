Rugby

All the feels | Siya Kolisi meets the man who paid for his schooling: 'I couldn't be more grateful'

30 December 2019 - 11:17 By Jessica Levitt
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has paid tribute to the man who changed his life.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has paid tribute to the man who changed his life by sponsoring his schooling through a bursary programme.

The man, who Kolisi names Vincent, was pictured next to the rugby player in an Instagram post.

Kolisi said Vincent invested in “hundreds of kids in SA through bursaries, majority of the time without ever meeting them”.

“Without the opportunity there is no way I'd be where I am today. He sowed into my life without ever knowing what would come of it, and I couldn't be more grateful.”

Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, have been on a whirlwind US trip.

The Springbok recently signed to Jay-Z's sport management company Roc Nation Sports.

He is the first South African and rugby player to be signed to the company.

