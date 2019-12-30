All the feels | Siya Kolisi meets the man who paid for his schooling: 'I couldn't be more grateful'
Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has paid tribute to the man who changed his life by sponsoring his schooling through a bursary programme.
The man, who Kolisi names Vincent, was pictured next to the rugby player in an Instagram post.
Kolisi said Vincent invested in “hundreds of kids in SA through bursaries, majority of the time without ever meeting them”.
“Without the opportunity there is no way I'd be where I am today. He sowed into my life without ever knowing what would come of it, and I couldn't be more grateful.”
Rachel and I have spent 2 days in NYC with Vincent and his wife Annie. Vincent is a fellow Grey boy and has invested in 100's of kids in SA through bursaries, majority of the time without ever meeting them. I was 1 of those kids. Without the opportunity, there is no way I'd be where I am today. He sowed into my life without ever knowing what would come from it, and I couldnt be more grateful. I'm so honored to have spent some time with him and his family. I’m so excited for the work we’re about to do in South Africa 🇿🇦 together. Proverbs 11:25 A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.
Kolisi and his wife, Rachel, have been on a whirlwind US trip.
The Springbok recently signed to Jay-Z's sport management company Roc Nation Sports.
He is the first South African and rugby player to be signed to the company.