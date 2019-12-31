Rugby

SNAPS | Siya Kolisi takes NYC

31 December 2019 - 09:15 By Jessica Levitt
Siya and Rachel Kolisi met up with Atandwa Kani.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

From basketball to meeting the man who changed his life, Siya Kolisi has been living the dream in the Big Apple.

The Springbok rugby captain has been in NYC with his wife, Rachel, and he has been gifting us with snaps from their trip.

He recently signed a deal with Jay-Z's sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.

Here's some snaps of their vaycay.

