From leading Boks to victory to sealing deal with Roc Nation, Siya Kolisi shone in 2019

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shone in 2019 — he made his dreams come true, united Mzansi and gave hope and inspiration to young people who look up to him.

From leading the team that won SA its third Rugby World Cup (RWC) to sealing a deal with Roc Nation, here's a wrap of his heart-warming moments.

Meeting his hero, Jurgen Klopp

A huge fan of Liverpool football club, Kolisi had his fanboy moment when he was invited to a match at Anfield, the team's home ground. He also got to chat with his hero, coach Jurgen Klopp.

Kolisi was invited to witness their Champions League group stage match against Napoli. In a video shared on Twitter by Liverpool's official page, Kolisi said: “Thank you to Liverpool for getting me here and inviting me. I think we're going to win today. Probably, I think 2-0 — I believe strongly in the boys.”