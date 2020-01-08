SportsLIVE PODCAST | The Legacy of the East London 10s (feat Scarra Ntubeni & Sikhumbuzo Notshe)

The popular Old Boys 10s tournaments have, through the course of history, made their way to Brisbane, Hong Kong, Manila, Cape Town, Joburg and Pretoria. Finally, the Eastern Cape, the province that produced Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, has its own tournament and it was a resounding success.

Springbok hooker Scarra Ntubeni spoke about the main motivation to host the tournament in East London and what it meant for the people of the province, who also had the privilege of having 3,000 of their kids coached at a clinic by Springbok players such as Makazole Mapimpi.

Ntubeni and fellow Bok Sikhumbuzo Notshe spoke about the legacy they wanted to leave behind as players who trace their roots to the Eastern Cape. As much as it was a fun-filled event, EL10s was about having rugby stars such as Ntubeni, Notshe, Mapimpi, Tera Mtembu, Lukhanyo Am and netball giants such as Zanele Mdodana, Simmy Mdaka and Naledi Mdyesha ploughing back to their home province.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production