Their capture of the Rugby World Cup and the Rugby Championship trophies‚ have catapulted the Springboks into the realm of the stars.

They have been nominated in the Laureus Sports Awards the Team of the year category but they are likely to face stiff competition.

The US women's football team‚ the reigning Fifa Women’s World Cup champions‚ and Uefa Champions League winners Liverpool FC are the football nominees‚ while six-time Formula 1 Drivers and Constructors World Champions Mercedes AMG Petronas‚ the NBA Championship winners the Toronto Raptors‚ as well as two-time Fiba World Cup winners Spain men’s basketball team are the other nominees.

The Boks earned their nomination following a first World Cup title since 2007‚ as well as their first Rugby Championship crown since 2009.

The sportsman of the year award nominees are tennis player Rafael Nadal‚ F1 driver Lewis Hamilton‚ motor GP champ Marc Márques‚ marathon ace Eliud Kipchoge‚ footballer Lionel Messi and Tiger Woods.

Footballer Megan Rapinoe‚ gymnast Simone Biles‚ track and field stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Rice and Allyson Felix‚ tennis player Naomi Osaka and skiing great Mikaela Shiffron are the nominees in the women’s category.

Andy Murray‚ Liverpool FC‚ Christian Lealiifano‚ Sophia Florsch‚ Kawhi Leonard and Nathan Adrian are the nominees in the Comeback of the year category.

The winners will be announced in Berlin on the 17th of next month.