Rugby

The Sharks prepare for SuperHero Sunday encounter against the Stormers

16 January 2020 - 12:35 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
The Cell C Sharks coach Sean Everitt with the squad during a training session in 2019..
The Cell C Sharks coach Sean Everitt with the squad during a training session in 2019..
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The sooner Super Rugby starts‚ the better for the Sharks as they'll have to get down to business quickly before their tough schedule overwhelms them.

The Sharks‚ who will be facing the Stormers in their SuperHero Sunday fixture at the FNB Stadium in Soweto‚ know they won't have another opportunity to get their stuff right before their opening Super Rugby encounter against the Bulls on January 31.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt is aware of the importance of the game despite it being called a friendly.

After their opening game‚ the Sharks will embark on their four-game tour that'll see them face the Rebels‚ the Reds‚ the Hurricanes and the Highlanders through February.

“Sunday is our final dress rehearsal as we don't have another friendly after this game.

"That's due to our difficult schedule because we play eight games in a row where there's a four-week tour included.

"It is an opportunity for us though to put together a good performance‚” Everitt said.

“Unfortunately‚ there's no friendly game in rugby. We call it a friendly game because there's no log points.

"The intensity is something that we've worked on. We want a high work rate‚ we want a lot of energy and that's what we want the crowds to judge us on.”

The Sharks played two friendly games against the North-West University Pukke and Russia. With a young squad‚ they lost to the Pukke but with an older unit‚ they crushed Russia 64-14.

The Sharks also have another warm-up fixture against Russia on Friday at Kings Park before Sunday's game.

The composition of the Sharks team will be interesting in that Everitt hasn't pressed his Springbok contingent into service.

Everitt said their successful Rugby World Cup exertions meant they only joined the Sharks late into pre-season training.

However‚ the significant nature of Sunday's FNB hit-out means they may have to get stuck in.

“The Springboks returned to training in late December and they didn't take part in the contact work. We kept them out of that due to their workload and we've eased them back in.

"We didn't think it was going to be right to get them back in for the Russia game without the necessary contact work‚” Everitt said.

“We've been working hard with them in that facet over the past couple of weeks.

They should be game ready and we'll be taking a big squad of 28 and we'll manage their workload on Sunday.”

READ MORE:

AIG decides against renewing sponsorship with New Zealand Rugby

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) are going to have to seek a new major sponsor after AIG on Tuesday decided against renewing the current agreement when it ...
Sport
2 days ago

The Springboks nominated for top Laureus Sports award

Their capture of the Rugby World Cup and the Rugby Championship trophies‚ have catapulted the Springboks into the realm of the stars.
Sport
21 hours ago

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi wins personality of the year award

South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi was voted the 2019 Rugby Union Writers’ Club personality of the year on Monday.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung explains why he never wore the No 10 jersey at Chiefs Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane reveals why he targets Chiefs with controversial ... Soccer
  3. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer
  4. Mosimane says Mokwena left with the Sundowns 'classified book' when he joined ... Soccer
  5. Safa stop ref Gomes from handling Tunisia game between Esperance and Etoile ... Soccer

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results

Related articles

  1. Springboks' World Cup win sparks gold rush Rugby
  2. Siya Kolisi: We will continue to push forward & give SA a voice globally TshisaLIVE
  3. From leading Boks to victory to sealing deal with Roc Nation, Siya Kolisi shone ... Rugby
  4. Coaches of the decade Sport
X