The Lions chase former star flank Jaco Kriel

The Lions set off for Argentina on Tuesday amid growing speculation that they are in the throes of attracting another Springbok into their forward ranks.

They confirmed they are in discussions with former star flank Jaco Kriel who is on his way back to Ellis Park from Gloucester and his arrival will not come a moment too soon.

The Lions backrow resources have been stretched to the limit.

Already they are without talismanic captain Warren Whiteley, who will miss the entire Super Rugby competition with nagging injury, while big Cyle Brink is also out for the campaign with a ruptured Achilles.

Kriel’s career has stalled since joining former coach Johan Ackermann at Gloucester in 2018. He has played in just 16 matches, largely due to injury.

The other Boks the Lions have managed to lure from Europe are tighthead Jannie du Plessis from Montpellier and flank Willem Alberts, who joined from Stade Francais.

Alberts has finally concluded a medical and will be unveiled as a Lions player in the coming days.

The Lions have, however, released tighthead prop Johannes Jonker who has joined Montpellier as a medical joker. The Lions have Du Plessis and Carlu Sadie to vie for the No3 jersey.

The Lions, meanwhile, have named their squad to travel to Buenos Aires with Wandisile Simelane and Jamba Ulengo failing to crack the 25-man squad.

The Lions touring squad is:

Hacjivah Dayimani, Jannie du Plessis, Jan-Henning Campher, Tyrone Green, Pieter Jansen, Elton Jantjies, Daniel Kriel, Willem Massyn, Matthews Duncan, Marvin Orie, Manuel Rass, Shaun Reynolds, Carlu Sadie, Marnus Schoeman, Ruben Schoeman, Sithembiso Sithole, Courtnall Skosan, Dylan Smith, Tiaan Swanepoel, Vincent Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Frans van Wyk, Ruan Vermaak, Andre Warner.