Injury to captain Siya Kolisi and hooker Bongi Mbonambi removed the gloss from an impressive start to the Stormers’ Super Rugby campaign on Saturday.

Kolisi left the field with a knee injury in the 25th minute‚ while Mbonambi was forced to depart the scene with a hamstring injury in the second half in the Stormers’ 27-0 win over the Hurricanes at Newlands in Cape Town.

Although he could not provide an accurate prognosis‚ Stormers coach John Dobson has resigned himself to the fact that the two Rugby World Cup-winning forwards will be sidelined in the coming weeks.

“It is not an insignificant injury‚” he said about Kolisi’s knock.

“It is a helluva blow in the first 20 minutes of the campaign‚ especially for what it means to the team on and off the field.

"You can be faced with a grade two MCL which can be six weeks and it could be more serious than that.

"He will be out for a few weeks at least and I hope it is nothing more serious than that‚” said Dobson.

Mbonambi‚ who had a superb World Cup in Japan‚ may be out for a shorter period.

“Bongi has done some hamstring damage. I’m not sure about the damage. He is also going for a scan but I don’t think they are in the mix for next week‚ obviously‚” said Dobson.