Stormers grind North/South win against Bulls

The scoreboard will say the Stormers kept a second consecutive home clean sheet with their 13-0 win against the Bulls at Newlands but there was nothing convincing about the victory.

It meant the Bulls have yet to beat the Stormers at Newlands since 2011, not that they should have.

While the Stormers were off-colour, the Bulls were worse in their second consecutive loss of the season.

In-between Damian Willemse’s third-minute penalty and Jamie Roberts’s 38th-minute try, the game was the typical North/South Africa.

It was devoid of flair but filled with passion, endeavour, kicking and the nervous mistakes that are synonymous with this fixture.

With the game most probably being the last North/South Derby at Newlands unless the sides meet again in the playoffs, a big crowd made the most of a sunny afternoon.

Unfortunately, the game, especially in the first half, did not dish up the rugby the big crowd deserved. It was a slugfest from start to finish

For the better part of the game, it was a case of the Springbok props on both sides testing each other out at every scrum while Willemse and Morne Steyn waged a tactical kicking battle that had no outright victor.