Lions coach Van Rooyen relieved after his side edges the Reds at Ellis Park

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said he was relieved after his side edged the Reds 27-20 in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

After being comprehensively beaten by the Jaguares in their opening match in Buenos Aires a week ago, the Lions were under pressure to deliver a home win against the perennially struggling Reds.

For large swathes of their clash at a soaking wet Ellis Park, the Lions, despite having the bulk of territory and possession, failed to make headway where it mattered most, on the scoreboard.

Persistent opposition and a greasy ball conspired against the home side as they failed to bring fluidity to their game. At times they lacked patience and composure against a combative Queensland outfit.

“The conditions were tough and they are a disruptive team. They come hard in the set pieces,” said Van Rooyen.

He believed the disjointed performance was largely due to the players requiring more time together and the disruption that came with travelling back from South America.

“We had only 37 minutes of a practice week because of our flight back. We need a bit of time,” said the taciturn coach.

He admitted, though, that the proverbial drawing board was going to be well populated this week.

“There is lots to fix attack, defence and set piece-wise. For us it is a step forward from last week.