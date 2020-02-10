Stormers prevent another opponent from scoring for second weekend in a row

Although his team shut out the opposition for the second week running, coach John Dobson focused more on the Stormers' to-do list after their 13-0 Super Rugby win over the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

Keeping a Super Rugby opponent scoreless is a pretty rare feat, and doing so on consecutive weekends is simply unheard of. It was a difficult topic to ignore, and Dobson was pressed on the matter.

“We worked really hard on the culture and character of the team,” said the coach.

“To go two Super Rugby games without conceding a point is an achievement. It was such a nice crowd. We wanted to delight and score more tries and we are disappointed we didn’t. There were too many mistakes.”

Captain Steven Kitshoff was also quizzed on the matter.

“The guys showed unbelievable character in the way we held them out. There was an unbelievable work rate and effort. The guys showed guts,” said Kitshoff.

Dobson was frustrated when his team could not click through the gears, but they were not allowed to so by a highly combative and belligerent Bulls team.

The Bulls travelled to Newlands with every intention of fronting up to the highly rated Stormers pack, and they achieved that objective. The Bulls, according to Dobson, showed no regard for their bodies.

“The ref said it was one of the most physical games he has been involved in. I know it is a cliché but it was a typical derby. There were some shots fired,” Dobson said.